Axa S.A. Purchases 1,244,500 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 228.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $37,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 619.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

