Axa S.A. Purchases 187,375 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,375 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of American International Group worth $39,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

