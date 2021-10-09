Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177,138 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Dover worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

