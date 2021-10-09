Axa S.A. Raises Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 1.26% of Ameresco worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

