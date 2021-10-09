Axa S.A. Sells 15,466 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,466 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $52,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 194.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVB opened at $223.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.17.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

