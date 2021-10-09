Axa S.A. Sells 76,631 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,631 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.69 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.