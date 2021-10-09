Axa S.A. Sells 8,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $42,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam grew its position in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $196.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

