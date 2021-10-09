Axa S.A. Sells 98,534 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,534 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.40% of The Western Union worth $37,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 131.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,455,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WU opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

