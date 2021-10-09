Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 53,004 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,629,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

