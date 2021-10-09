Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 18.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,000 shares of company stock worth $141,979,560 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

