Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stake Lessened by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 162,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,264. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

