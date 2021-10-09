Axiom Investors LLC DE Acquires 248 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,474.37. 164,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,292.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,296.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.