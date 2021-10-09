Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,235. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.