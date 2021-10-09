Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 4,300 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 478,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,340. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.