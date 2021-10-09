Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.17% of Construction Partners worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,178. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

