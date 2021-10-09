Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,280 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 311,861 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

FSS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.77. 118,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.