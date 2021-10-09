Axiom Investors LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,056,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,672. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

