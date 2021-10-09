Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.16% of Bally’s worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,749. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

