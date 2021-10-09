Axiom Investors LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.27% of Helios Technologies worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLIO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.35. 72,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,458. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

