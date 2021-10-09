Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $1.97 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,606 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

BLD stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.64. The company had a trading volume of 123,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

