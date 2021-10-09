Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.09% of Wingstop worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 107,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 184,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.08, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.