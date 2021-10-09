Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $4.83 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $192.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

