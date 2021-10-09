Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $5.12 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.13% of Summit Materials worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 1,093,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

