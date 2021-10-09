Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Apple were worth $103,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. 58,718,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

