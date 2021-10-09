Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 1,935 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $90.31. 77,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,839. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

