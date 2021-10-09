Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 3,540 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after buying an additional 29,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 176,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,492. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

