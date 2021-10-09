Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 49,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. 11,956,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,613,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

