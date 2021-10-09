Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 7,732 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $13.39 on Friday, hitting $258.78. 404,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.44. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

