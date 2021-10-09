Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes $5.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 455,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 746.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter worth about $789,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 96,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

