Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.06% of Genius Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 908,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

