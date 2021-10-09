Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758,276 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in DraftKings by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DraftKings by 80.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,329.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,919,773. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,438,341.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

