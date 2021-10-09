Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,651 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,833 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.27. 584,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

