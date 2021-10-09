Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,235 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $59,703,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $22,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $10,550,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,771. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

