Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Axos Financial worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $917,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

AX opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.