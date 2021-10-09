Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,730,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,002,223,000 after buying an additional 1,091,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

