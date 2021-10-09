Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,600 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.