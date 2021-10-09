Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

