Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.