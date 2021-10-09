Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

