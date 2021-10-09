Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT opened at $262.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

