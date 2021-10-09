Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,347 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 316.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 99,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,995 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after buying an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after buying an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

