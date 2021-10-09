Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 5,860 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $51,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.61.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

