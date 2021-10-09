Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 722 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $475.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.