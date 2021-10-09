Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,145 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Omnicell worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

OMCL stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

