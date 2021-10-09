Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

