Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

IBDR stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

