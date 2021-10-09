Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 344,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 563,724 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,322,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 431,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

