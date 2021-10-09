Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 30.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 651,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.