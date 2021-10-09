Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 793,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 204,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 187,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.27 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.