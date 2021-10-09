Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 10,903.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

